GST vouchers for 1.57 million Singaporeans

Around 1.57 million eligible Singaporeans will be notified of their GST vouchers (GSTV) and Medisave top-ups for the year, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

About 1.37 million Singaporeans will get up to $500 in GSTV, which comprises up to $300 in August and a one-off payment in November.

Those eligible are encouraged to update their payment mode to direct-bank crediting at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg, as cheque payments take two weeks longer to process.

As for Medisave top-ups, some 450,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above are eligible to receive them. Each will get up to $450 in August.

Pioneers will also receive their Pioneer Generation (PG) top-ups of $200 to $800 next month.

In addition, Singaporeans born on or before Dec 31, 1959, and do not receive PG benefits, will receive a Medisave top-up of up to $200 this year and next year.