GTR clocked at over 200kmh: F&B manager pleads guilty to illegal racing

He took part in an illegal race along Seletar Link and drove his wife's Nissan GTR at 219kmh - more than three times the 60kmh speed limit of that road.

Food and beverage manager Koo Kwok En, now 37, pleaded guilty yesterday to three charges: Taking part in an unlawful race, driving at a speed dangerous to the public and driving without insurance.

Koo committed the crimes at about 12.15am on May 9, 2015.

Two other counts, for similar offences involving another race that he took part in just four minutes later, will be considered when Koo is sentenced.

The court heard that Koo raced against Kevin Pratama Chandra, 24, who drove an orange Lamborghini.

Unknown to them, Traffic Police officers were conducting an operation to detect illegal racing in Seletar Link.

Police had spotted about 20 high-performance cars in the area. Koo and Kevin were among drivers who parked their cars along the left side of the three-lane road.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhongshan told the court that Koo asked Kevin to race him.

When the race ended, the duo made an illegal U-turn before racing down the same road again about four minutes later. Officers later stopped them and seized both cars.

Investigations also revealed that Koo was not an insured driver of the Nissan GTR. He is out on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to be back in court on April 13.

For taking part in an illegal race, Koo can be jailed for up to six months and fined between $1,000 and $2,000.

For driving at a speed dangerous to the public, he can be jailed for up to one year and fined up to $3,000.