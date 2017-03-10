H5N1 outbreak in Malaysia. Singapore's poultry, eggs safe

AVA inspecting live poultry being brought into Singapore at the Tuas Checkpoint.

The H5N1 bird flu outbreak in a village in the Malaysian state of Kelantan has not affected Singapore's poultry and egg supply, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) at a media briefing yesterday.

The outbreak was reported on Wednesday, although the Malaysian authorities said yesterday that it has been contained.

PERMIT

The AVA said Singapore permits only poultry and eggs from disease-free zones in five Malaysian states - Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Perak.

AVA also said that as of yesterday morning, it has stepped up surveillance and inspections at the points where poultry enters Singapore.

It added that the number of inspecting officers has been increased from two to three.

Poultry typically undergoes documentary and physical checks at the Singapore border.

AVA said it has alerted the Republic's three poultry farms to step up security measures.

Increased measures include discouraging non-essential visitors into farms, and not allowing other birds and eggs inside.

These measures will remain in place, while AVA continues to monitor the situation.