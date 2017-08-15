Hair straighteners, LED standing lamps might need Spring's approval

Hair straighteners and LED standing lamps are among the new household appliances that will have to be registered with Spring Singapore, if proposed amendments are passed.

This follows risk assessments done by Spring Singapore that found them to be of "similar risk profile to existing controlled goods", said the authority yesterday.

Currently, there are 45 categories of household electrical, electronic and gas appliances and accessories that are considered controlled goods and must be given the safety mark by Spring before they can be sold in Singapore.

The hair and LED products that are being considered for registration currently have to meet international, regional or national safety standards before they can be sold here, but they do not need to be registered with Spring.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it had one complaint about haircare appliances from January to July and one about table and standing lamps.

Spring is seeking public feedback on the proposed amendments.

The public can share their views and comments with Spring through e-mail at safety@spring.gov.sg by Sept 13.