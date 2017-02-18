Haj quota for Singapore pilgrims raised to 800

The number of haj places for pilgrims from Singapore will be increased to 800 this year, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said yesterday.

"I am happy to report that we have received the good news last night that our official quota has been increased from 680 to 800," he told reporters after a tour of the newly-renovated Al-Khair Mosque at Teck Whye Crescent.

Singapore has also submitted a request to further increase the quota to 1,000 at the haj ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, he added.