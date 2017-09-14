Halimah the first female President-elect in the world to have Twitter emoji

Madam Halimah Yacob will not only make history as Singapore's first woman president, but she will also be the first female head of state in the world to have her own Twitter emoji.

Madam Halimah's unique emoji is based on her likeness, including her trademark spectacles and her tudung in the national colours.

This is the first time that Twitter has created an emoji for a national leader in Singapore.

The previous three times Twitter launched emojis for Singapore was for #SG50 and #Singapore for the Republic's golden jubilee in 2015, and #NDP2017 to celebrate the nation's 52nd birthday.

Twitter said it launched an emoji of Madam Halimah for users to congratulate her and Singapore, and talk about this historic moment for the nation's first female President-elect.

From now till Oct 1, the emoji will appear in tweets that include hashtags such as #HalimahYacob, #MdmPresident, and #SingaporePE2017.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong used the emoji with the hashtag #HalimahYacob in a congratulatory tweet to her on becoming Singapore's eighth president.

Twitter Asia Pacific's director of public policy, Ms Kathleen Reen, said: "Singaporeans, like other people around the world, follow national and world leaders on Twitter to get live updates on their governance, digital diplomacy and to connect with them in real time on a wide variety of topics."- MAVIS WONG