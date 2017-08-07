Halimah Yacob hopes to continue living in Yishun HDB flat if elected President

Madam Halimah Yaacob with her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee at the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC National Day Dinner on Sunday (Aug 6) where she announced her intention to run as President.

Madam Halimah Yacob, 62, hopes to continue living in her five-room Housing Board flat even if she is elected president.

The Speaker of Parliament, who on Sunday night (Aug 6) announced that she will run in the upcoming presidential election, said she is very comfortable in her flat in Yishun, where she has lived for more than 30 years.

She said: "I don't see why I can't continue, unless of course there are other considerations like security, for instance. Because I know it can be quite a nightmare to ensure security in public housing."

Madam Halimah's husband, businessman Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee, 62, accompanied her to the National Day dinner in her constituency on Sunday.

He told reporters: "She is very capable, she works very hard and she is very experienced representing Singapore in various unions, so I think she's the right person."

As for the advice he gave her, he replied: "The advice is of course carry on, go ahead."

He added that they would have to discuss issues like family and housing matters.

Madam Halimah's decision to contest the elected presidency follows a busy few weeks where she has met unionists, community leaders and residents, typically attending at least one event a day.

When asked what groups she will turn to for support, the Marsiling- Yew Tee GRC MP said she has had the chance to talk to many groups.

She identified the unions as the most important group, saying: "Because I spent 33 years of my life in the labour movement. They are my backbone, and I have gone to almost all the unions to ask for support personally, and they have said that they will support me."

She said she has also spoken to other groups, including Malay/Muslim organisations, women's groups and several clan associations.

But the most important thing, she added, is that she hopes to represent all Singaporeans and not just any segments or any groups.

"It is important that I represent all Singaporeans and so I do hope that all Singaporeans will support me," she said.