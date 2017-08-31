Halimah Yacob submits  papers to run for president

Madam Halimah Yacob is the last of the three known presidential hopefuls to submit her application forms.

After unveiling her slogan and campaign team on Tuesday, Madam Halimah Yacob yesterday turned up at the Elections Department to submit her application forms for a certificate of eligibility and community certificate.

The 63-year-old was flanked by her principal election agent Lawrence Leow, who is the chief executive of multi-industry group Crescendas, and Marsiling Citizens' Consultative Committee chairman Bob Shaw.

SECONDER

Also with her were her seconder, PPIS (Singapore Muslim Women's Association) CEO Mohd Ali Mahmood, founder of interfaith community Roses of Peace Mohamed Irshad, and Ms Florina Oo, who is special assistant to Madam Halimah.

Madam Halimah hopes for a favourable response from the Presidential Elections Committee. She described the new campaign rules for the presidential election introduced on Tuesday as a "very timely reminder" for candidates like her who are standing for a "very respected position".

"So far, I think the election has been pretty good. The process, from the time that the candidates announced their intention to take part in the election till now, I think it has gone very well," said Madam Halimah.

She responded to criticism of her slogan, Do Good, Do Together. Some call it ungrammatical; others feel it lacks originality - the slogan of her former ward, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, is Do Good, Do Well, Do Together.

Madam Halimah said slogans have to be punchy, adding: "When we think of slogans, we think of words that will resonate with people.

"I think 'good' and 'together' are key words that really resonate with everybody, whatever level, whatever background."