'Hangry' fan rewarded with KFC's Hot Devil Drumlets

A year's worth of tweets to KFC has paid off in a big way for Hot Devil Drumlets superfan Farhan Adam Borst.

The last time the popular spicy chicken drumlets were available in Singapore was in 2014, before they went off the menu.

Mr Farhan, who works in the IT support industry, has been tweeting the fast food chain's Twitter page since February last year whenever he saw the restaurant promoting other food items.

He would request that they bring back his favourite dish while expressing his intense cravings in sassy, lighthearted and even "hangry" ways.

His persistence even caught the attention of several international media outlets like Mashable, Perez Hilton's blog and British news site Metro, who all reported on his Twitter quest.

On Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old's dream came true - KFC delivered 60 pieces of Hot Devil Drumlets to Mr Farhan at his home in Punggol.

The dish's two most popular flavours - Flaming Chilli and Spicy Lime - will be relaunched today.

The promotion ends on Aug 22.

Which means Mr Farhan is the first in Singapore to sink his teeth into the drumlets.

PRANK

The father of two told The New Paper: "I initially thought (KFC's response) last week was a prank because my close friends know I'm a huge fan of fried chicken.

"But when I realised the account was verified, I was so excited knowing (the drumlets were) finally back after three years."

When the Hot Devil Drumlets were available for a limited period before 2014, Mr Farhan - who has been in love with the dish for over 15 years - used to have them at least thrice a week.

He said: "I first started tweeting because I missed the drumlets.

"But, after awhile, I did it for fun, just to troll them. I wasn't expecting a response but, I guess deep down, I had hoped (the drumlets) would actually make a come back."

Of his tweets being picked up by the media, he said: "I was quite shocked.

"It blew up bigger than expected."

After eating at least 10 Hot Devil Drumlets for the first time in three years, Mr Farhan was not disappointed.

"It really met my expectations. It still tastes exactly the same and the flavour is still there... I feel truly honoured to be able to have them first," he raved.

A KFC spokesman told TNP: "To show our appreciation, we thought it would be really great if we offered the most ardent fan the first taste of the product.

"Mr Farhan was chosen as he wasthe one with persistent and eager tweets.

"We are very encouraged by his and many others' support for our Hot Devil Drumlets.​

"This comeback is a tribute to fans like Mr Farhan."