Happenings at the three telcos
SINGTEL
On Tuesday, Singtel's broadband subsidiary NetLink Trust priced its initial public offering at 81 cents a unit, making the $2.3 billion offer the biggest here in six years.
NetLink owns and operates the passive infrastructure for Singapore's next-generation national broadband network.
After this divestment, Singtel will hold less than a 25 per cent stake in NetLink.
M1
Before MyRepublic's declaration that it would not be buying M1, speculation was also rife about takeover plans at the telco.
It included talks of a possible merger with StarHub, which was later quashed.
Stocks of M1 initially gained 7.88 per cent after M1's three biggest shareholders said they were undertaking a strategic review of their stakes in the telco.
STARHUB
StarHub announced last week that it has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in Accel Systems & Technologies in two phases.
Following the completion of the two phases, Accel will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of StarHub.
Mr Tan Tong Hai, chief executive officer of StarHub, said: "Accel's cyber security solutions complement our network-based capabilities, making us well-placed to compete in major government and commercial cyber security tenders."