Happenings at the three telcos

SINGTEL

On Tuesday, Singtel's broadband subsidiary NetLink Trust priced its initial public offering at 81 cents a unit, making the $2.3 billion offer the biggest here in six years.

NetLink owns and operates the passive infrastructure for Singapore's next-generation national broadband network.

After this divestment, Singtel will hold less than a 25 per cent stake in NetLink.

M1

Before MyRepublic's declaration that it would not be buying M1, speculation was also rife about takeover plans at the telco.

It included talks of a possible merger with StarHub, which was later quashed.

Stocks of M1 initially gained 7.88 per cent after M1's three biggest shareholders said they were undertaking a strategic review of their stakes in the telco.

STARHUB

StarHub announced last week that it has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in Accel Systems & Technologies in two phases.

Following the completion of the two phases, Accel will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of StarHub.

Mr Tan Tong Hai, chief executive officer of StarHub, said: "Accel's cyber security solutions complement our network-based capabilities, making us well-placed to compete in major government and commercial cyber security tenders."