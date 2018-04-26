Have hands-on approach to safety

(Clockwise from left) The worker was carrying metal pipes at a shipyard. He tripped and the edge of a pipe landed on his hand, severing his pinky and ring finger. They were later stitched back at the hospital. PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Though the manual handling of heavy objects may seem like a straightforward task, workers should never take it lightly.

In fact, manual handling of materials is one of the most common cause of injuries at work, particularly back pain, trapped hands and feet.

A worker's fingers were severed during an incident that occurred while he was carrying metal pipes at a shipyard.

He had been involved in a pipe installation project with his colleague, and they had to move several metal pipes from a rack to a vessel, which was 20m away.

While they were carrying a pipe, which weighed 41kg and was 1.1m long, the worker tripped, and the edge of the pipe that he had been holding landed on his hand.

His pinky and ring finger were severed by the pipe. They were later stitched back at the hospital.

The marine sector is one of the top five contributing industries of such cases at work, accounting for 36 cases in the past three years.

Manual handling is a common work activity within the sector as there are certain areas within a shipyard that are not accessible by machinery and equipment that assist in heavy lifting.

The manual handling involves the movement or handling of materials by lifting, lowering, pushing, pulling, carrying, holding or restraining.

Mr Mohd Sahlan Salleh, executive director of operations at shipyard company Keppel Fels, said: "At times, workers are tasked to carry heavy objects from one place to another in the shipyard as using machines would not be feasible due to space constraints.

"Supervisors and workers should work together to reduce or eliminate safety risks associated with the manual handling of heavy objects.

"Supervisors should also ensure that safety procedures are implemented and communicated to the workers.

"At Keppel Fels, all workers are instructed on proper handling techniques - whether they are handling heavy objects on their own or as a pair - through a systemic approach of identification, assessment and control of risks associated with such activities.

"We continually look to improve our safety culture with frequent management walkabouts at the shipyard to observe that safe practices are put in place and encourage an open line of communication with workers."

Under the Workplace Safety and Health (Shipbuilding and Ship-repairing) Regulations, the occupier of a shipyard has to implement and maintain a safety and health management system to ensure the safety of and protect the health of every worker in the shipyard.

TEACH WORKERS

Workers involved in manual handling jobs should be trained and equipped with basic ergonomics knowledge, such as understanding safety risk factors and control measures.

Basic ergonomics knowledge can be included as part of the induction training programme for new employees.

OTHER SAFETY RISKS

Other safety risks posed by manual handling include occupational fatigue, injuries and musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).

MSDs are muscle, tendon or nerve conditions caused by repetitive exertions, rapid motions, awkward postures, high force contact stresses, vibrations or low temperatures.

These disorders are characterised by impairment, disability, or persistent pain in joints, muscles, tendons or other soft tissues.

Most people experience aches or pain at the affected areas, which include the back, neck, shoulders, arms and hands.

Workplace risk factors that contribute to MSDs include the force or intensity of work, the duration of work, the frequency of work repetition and work posture.

RISK PREVENTION

Safety risks can be prevented through identification, assessment and control.

Step 1

Identify the hazards associated with each work activity and potential accidents that can result from the hazards.

Step 2

Evaluate the risk of the work activity by estimating the likelihood of an injury or damage occurring and its potential severity.

Step 3

Identify the appropriate risk control measures that can reduce the risk level of a manual handling operation to an acceptable level.

