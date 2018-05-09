HCI students shows reservations over new phone rules

HCI high-school students are not allowed to use their phones from 7am to 2pm to play games or watch game-related videos. TNP FILE PHOTO

Students from Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) have expressed reservations over the feasibility of newly announced restrictions on smartphone usage for HCI's high school section put into effect earlier this month.

They ban students from using mobile devices for gaming or to view gaming videos from 7am to 2pm. Students will still be able to use their phones in school and classes for other uses or for educational purposes.

Several HCI students said they were told by the school that the rule was to combat excessive mobile phone usage and prevent anti-social behaviour.

A Secondary 4 student said: "Recently, many students have been playing mobile games during their recess and lunch breaks, and even when they are walking from their class to the venues for their next lesson. The school took note of this and pushed out the ban."

Some viewed it as a step in the right direction.

"The policy is reasonable, but it needs to be enforced to be effective," said a Sec 2 student.

HCI is not the first school to implement mobile phone rules.

Evergreen Secondary School's website says all mobile devices must be switched off "once the students enter the school compound in the morning for the flag-raising ceremony".

Catholic High School's website states that while students may contact their families, "lower-level students must lock away their phones until the end of the timetabled lessons, so as to ensure they stay focused".

A Sec 4 HCI student said: "It is a good idea, but it may not be very effective since teachers cannot possibly be at every corner of the school during breaks to remind students that they cannot use their phones to play games. It all boils down to self-control and self-discipline."

- ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY GRACIA LEE & TAN SHU YAN