HDB survey to ask residents about unique places in their towns

A survey by the Housing Board wants to hear from residents what unique places in their towns hold special memories for them.

This will help HDB design communal spaces and strategies to deepen residents' sense of belonging, the statutory board said yesterday.

It is the first time the HDB Sample Household Survey will be asking residents about these special places.

The survey, launched earlier this year, will collect feedback from about 8,000 households across 26 towns.

It is targeted to end in the third quarter of this year, with results by early 2020.

This year's survey is the 11th edition of a five-yearly exercise, which started in 1968.

The survey aims to understand residents' socio-demographic profiles and their views on HDB living. It will be carried out through face-to-face interviews or e-surveys.

The survey also seeks to understand social interaction among HDB dwellers.

It will measure satisfaction levels with HDB facilities too, as well as the changing lifestyles of residents - for example, whether they shop online or use bike-sharing services.

Said the statutory board: "Over the years, the findings of the surveys have helped to shape the HDB living environment, as seen from the design of new HDB flats, the creation of new community spaces, and the measures to help families live closer together."

For example, in the 1960s and 1970s, it focused on adaptation to high-rise living. In the 2000s, there was more emphasis on community and liveability.

The findings have also helped shape the HDB environment. For instance, taller HDB blocks were built when it was found that residents were becoming more receptive to high-rise living.

Data also showed more interactions happening at lift lobbies and void decks. This resulted in community living rooms introduced in new HDB projects from 2014, to foster bonding among neighbours.