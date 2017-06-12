He alerted us to worst MRT delay of the year

The tour bus mounted the kerb and hit trees and a lamp post.

Stuck on an MRT train, he called The New Paper.

It turned out to be one of the worst train delays this year, and his tip-off was published the next day.

Mr Loh Meng Onn, 66, said: "Usually, I take an hour to reach home.

"(That day) I boarded the train at 6.30pm and reached home only around 9pm."

Mr Loh, who works in a school in the Boon Lay area, was taking the MRT from Jurong East to Khatib on June 2.

The TNP reader of more than 20 years said: "When I boarded the train, it was stationary for almost 20 minutes.

"But there were no announcements of any train delays or faults.

"It was only after the train stalled in between stations that an announcement was made. They said there was a signalling problem and advised commuters to alight and take buses."

In another incident, a car and a tour bus collided on Telok Blangah Road on June 2.

Mr Ngiam Swee Kee, 53, was on a bus going to Harbourfront when he saw passengers alighting from the tour bus.

ACCIDENT

He said: "The ambulance and police had not arrived, so the accident must have occurred a few minutes prior."

The bus which had 19 people on board including the driver, had mounted the kerb and hit trees and a lamp post.

It narrowly missed a pedestrian.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital while the bus passengers were unhurt.

Both reports were published on June 3.

Another reader notified TNP about a body being retrieved from the Singapore River last Tuesday.

A photo of Singapore Civil Defence Force officers retrieving the body was published the next day.

For tipping us off, each hotline caller will receive a $100 voucher to redeem The Peranakan High Tea Set and D24 Durian Chendol for two at 442, Orchard Road, Level 2, Claymore Connect.

We value and appreciate your calls and e-mails, so keep them coming.

You can call 1800-733-4455, SMS or MMS 9477-8899 or e-mail us at tnp@sph.com.sg