He blows her kisses on the road

Whenever Mr Toh Swee Wai, 38, knows he and his wife, Ms Teh Pooi Kam, 37, will be on the road, he keeps a lookout for her.

Just so he can blow her kisses as their buses pass each other.

The Tower Transit bus captains met in 2000 when he was 21, and she was 20.

They got married that same year.

Both originally from Johor Baru, they are now Singapore permanent residents.

They are among at least five married couples at Tower Transit and have two sons aged 17 and 14.

Mr Toh joined SBS Transit in 2000, and Ms Teh joined shortly after.

He joined Tower Transit in January last year and his wife followed suit in November.

She said: "If we work in the same company, we can eat and travel together. We get to spend time together."

Ms Teh drives feeder services 284 and 282 in Clementi and rotates between morning and afternoon shifts.

Mr Toh drives all routes and is on the afternoon shift.

He said: "When I know that my route will pass hers, I will keep a lookout for her. If we happen to cross paths, I will blow her a kiss and wave at her."

They also go for lunch and dinner breaks together.

When she gets home from work exhausted, Mr Toh gives her a massage.

She said: "We are really compatible. I am timid, but he is brave. I like to talk, and he listens. Without him, I will not dare to try anything. I will hold on to him for life."

When asked what was the secret to their marriage, Mr Toh said: "There is no secret. Once you think about how your life will be without the person, you will see how important he or she is.

"For me, I can't imagine my life without her."

- ADELINE TAN