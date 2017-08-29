He calls TNP after double trouble

Being stuck in back-to-back train disruptions on Aug 17 and 18 prompted him to call The New Paper hotline.

Mr Patrick Loh, who works as a lab technician at a school in the Boon Lay area, was first stranded at Jurong East Station. He was travelling home from work and it took him two hours.

Just a few hours later, the loyal TNP reader of 29 years was horrified when the scene repeated itself.

"I was travelling to work from Khatib Station, and when I reached the station, it was jam-packed," he said. "I was feeling quite angry and frustrated as I was late by 30 minutes."

In another incident, Mr Stallone Goh, 46, was in his company's lorry when he saw an overturned car on the road and another one on a grass patch nearbyat Grange Road last Thursday.

The report was published last Friday.

Another reader notified TNP about a group of lower secondary students hanging out on a 16th-storey ledge at Riversound Residence in Sengkang last Monday.

He sent the video to TNP, hoping it would educate the general public to not endanger themselves like this.

- ELAINE LEE