He gets $5,000 donation from TNP reader

Earlier this month, The New Paper received a nondescript brown envelope containing a note written on foolscap paper and a cheque - for $5,000.

The cheque was addressed to Mr Kumara Karthik, and the letter writer said the money was a donation for him.

TNP had written about Mr Karthik on June 7, detailing how he had spent years juggling odd jobs before returning to school in his late 20s.

The note read: "I enclose a cheque for $5,000 which I hope could lighten his financial burden and pay some of his school fees."

The reader also wished Mr Karthik "success on achieving his goals".

When he heard the news, Mr Karthik, now in his second year studying health management and promotion at Republic Polytechnic, was speechless.

He told TNP last Friday: "I called my sister to make sure that this wasn't fake, or a scam.

"I thought this kind of things only happened in the movies, you know."

Mr Karthik could not believe that a stranger would go out of the way to help him.

Said the 31-year-old: "When we first did the article, I thought it would be a nice piece to inform others that they can still follow their passion.

"Money was never the issue so for me to receive something like this is a complete shock."

Mr Karthik has cashed in the cheque and intends to keep the money to further his education.

He also said that he has been getting plenty of encouragement from loved ones and strangers alike since the article was published.

He was also able to reconnect with old friends that he had lost contact with.

Mr Karthik said: "I'm very grateful for all the help and support received.

"The support itself is enough to fuel anyone to work harder."