He goes from foot to scoot

Mr Muhammad Juwaidi (left), winner of the e-scooter, with Mr Rommel Chew, business manager of contest organiser Ning Life.

Mr Muhammad Juwaidi, 19, and his sister, 14, have been waking up at 4.30am daily to travel on foot from their Johor Baru home to Singapore for their education.

But things will improve for the siblings after Mr Juwaidi, an aeronautical and aerospace technology student at Nanyang Polytechnic, won an e-scooter worth $799 in an online contest.

He was overjoyed to receive the phone call telling him he had won.

Mr Juwaidi, who plans to scoot to Singapore along with his sister, told The New Paper: "Now that I have the e-scooter, we can sleep for an extra 30 minutes and have a proper breakfast before leaving for school."

His Singaporean family started renting a house in Johor Baru five years ago after they could not afford the payments for their Woodlands flat.

His father, a customs officer, is the sole breadwinner.

Mr Juwaidi said he had been trying to save part of his $50-a-week pocket money for an e-scooter for two years.

Then he spotted a contest, organised by personal mobility device distributor Ning Life, on Instagram last month. Contestants had to write a post on why they deserve an e-scooter.

Ning Life business manager Rommel Chew said Mr Juwaidi's compelling story was picked from more than 100 entries.

"His story highlighted his struggles (to get a good education). We hope to help ease his travel time to give him more time to focus on his studies," he said.