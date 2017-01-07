He hopped into waiting taxis to persuade drivers

Disrupt, or be disrupted - that is the catch phrase printed on the back of Grab employees' name cards.

It is also the ride-hailing platform's mantra in this competitive industry.

More than three years on, and rebranded from its GrabTaxi days in 2013, Grab continues to grow in an industry that saw early competitors, such as MoobiTaxi and EasyTaxi, pack up and leave.

And this is despite Singapore being an unintentional part of its plans in South-east Asia.

Singapore had a fairly organised cab operator system while Grab worked best in a fragmented space, said head of Grab Singapore, Mr Lim Kell Jay.

But with the encouragement of its investors, Grab went ahead anyway.

Every day, for the first six months, Mr Lim - then GrabTaxi's general manager - woke up feeling uncertain.

Before getting people to become Grab users, he had to first convince taxi drivers to come on board.

Sometimes, he even hopped into taxis that were lining up at Changi Airport to talk to the drivers.

THICK SKIN

"One common excuse the drivers gave was them having seen similar apps before that failed... But first of all, you need to have thick skin, right?" he said.

Then he realised that while ComfortDelGro drivers were fully utilised during crunch time, the other drivers were relatively free in comparison.

He added: "To increase our success, other than working really hard to sign up drivers and to market to passengers, we also started out with a small team to manually allocate passengers to drivers... We kept doing that until we had enough supply (of cars)."

By April 2014, some six months later, more than 20,000 taxi drivers were on the Grab platform.

Today, it has over 50,000 drivers on board and four ride options that maximise the car supply on the road.Hinting at more ride options to come, Mr Lim said the options is one way to outserve customers and set Grab apart from its rival Uber.

It is also what Mr Lim thinks will keep Grab sustainable.

To stay on top of the game, Grab allocates half its resources to new technologies.

The other half goes into addressing current issues, such as price, allocation and quality of service.

Mr Lim said: "We have a 'one foot (in the door) today, one foot in tomorrow' approach." - FOO JIE YING