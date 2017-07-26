He joins Red Cross to help others after relative's death

A relative's death prompted him to start volunteering in 2014 with the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

Three years later, Mr Deniis Mark, 53, is one of 28 individuals and eight organisations presented with awards at the fifth Singapore Red Cross Awards yesterday.

The vice-president and general manager of the services and solutions unit at Hewlett Packard (Asia Pacific and Japan) said volunteering has also helped in his personal development. For example, the father of two has learnt to perform CPR and drive an ambulance.

One of his most memorable experiences was when he went to Myanmar last year.

There, the team was activated to go to a highway traffic accident site.

"Going on this trip was an eye-opener for me. I realised that when a local community has few resources, the Red Cross can make a difference."

He added: "While volunteering often involves long nights and work on weekends, it is an enjoyable journey."

The awards were presented by President Tony Tan, a patron of the humanitarian organisation, and SRC chairman Tee Tua Ba.

Launched in 2013, the annual Singapore Red Cross Awards honours volunteers and partners for their contribution.

Actor Edmund Chen, 56, also received an outstanding service award for his work as SRC's goodwill ambassador over the last eight years.

He said: "I feel honoured to receive this award and I am grateful for the opportunity to directly contribute my service for the community."