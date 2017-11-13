He spends $70,000 on home fit for superheroes

Displayed in a floor-to-ceiling cabinet in the living room are 21 superhero figurines Mr Jason Koh bought for $7,000.

When he watched Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman 37 years ago, she became the first superhero he fell in love with.

Last year, Mr Jason Koh, 47, spent $70,000 renovating his five-room flat in Punggol into a superhero-themed flat.

It even has a $4,000 S.H.I.E.L.D logo that is 2.4m high.It was so big that it had to be carried 12 storeys up to his home as it could not fit into the lift.

A superhero fan since he was 10, Mr Koh decided on a superhero theme when he wanted to renovate his flat after renting it out for three years while working overseas.

The aerospace engineer had initially considered a Manchester United theme.

Said Mr Koh: "I thought a flat based on one football club might be boring. And I have many friends who are superhero fans."

The flat features Marvel Comics and DC Comics superhero figurines, wallpapers and home decor items, such as bedsheets, cushions, a carpet and a clock.

Displayed in a floor-to-ceiling cabinet in the living room are 21 superhero figurines bought for $7,000 from Hong Kong toy manufacturer Hot Toys.

They include Batman, Superman, the Hulk, Thor and Black Widow.

PRIZED POSSESSIONS

On the shelves of Mr Koh's Wonder Woman-themed bedroom are his prized possessions - a life-size Wonder Woman sword and shield he bought online.

Mr Gavin He, 32, an interior designer from Inspire ID Groupplanned the design for a month.

He said: "It usually takes one to two weeks but we faced challenges looking for high-quality pictures for the full-length wallpapers.

"Deciding on the colour combinations took some time as we had to ensure they matched each area of the flat."

Black, red and white were chosen as the main colours.

Mr Koh also used a 3D printer to print unit-number plaques with the S.H.I.E.L.D logo.

Said Mr Koh: "I am not young any more, so I want to spend my money on something that makes me happy."

He is not alone in splurging on his passion.

Mr Jian Yang, 37, has been buying dolls since he was a child.

He has 10,000 of them in several floor-to-ceiling displays, which have special doll-height shelves in his townhouse apartment in Serangoon.

His home was featured in the August edition of Home & Decor magazine.

Mr Alex Low, a Star Wars fan in his late 40s, spent about $100,000 on at least five Kylo Ren costumes, various Star Wars figurines, and designed his office to look like the Imperial Death Star battle station.

Mr Koh is looking forward to the Justice League movie out this Thursday.

He said: "In the meantime, I have Wonder Woman watching me as I sleep every night. So shiok."