He teaches solo to ensure quality

He takes pride in building a close rapport with his students.

Tutor Wynn Khoo, 31, also breaks down academic theories and concepts into bite-size chunks so that they can better understand the lessons.

He said: "With this approach, the students don't need to memorise what they are studying. This increases their interest and makes them want to do well for the subject.

"I get to know each student personally to build rapport. As the students feel more comfortable in class, their learning improves, they are less afraid to ask questions and it creates a virtuous cycle."

Mr Khoo teaches O-level and Integrated Programme Physics and Principles of Accounts to Secondary 3 and 4 students from government and Integrated Programme schools.

He has a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from Nanyang Technological University, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (specialising in Physics and Principles of Accounts) from the National Institute of Education.

Mr Khoo said: "I love to teach physics as it is a subject that we can easily relate to in our daily lives.

"I also enjoy teaching Principles of Accounts and accountancy was my major in university."

Before becoming a full-time tutor, Mr Khoo was a teacher and held roles as student council head and subject head.

Mr Khoo said: "I have been tutoring for about 12 years and get a lot of satisfaction when I see my students' grades improve."

OWN ENRICHMENT CENTRE

He set up his own enrichment centre over a year ago and tutors more than 80 students at two branches.

There are usually between eight and 15 students per class.

Mr Khoo added: "During my university days, I interned in accounting firms. But I found more satisfaction and meaning in teaching and decided to pursue it as a career.

"I rejected job offers from the big four accounting firms and joined the Ministry of Education. I later set up the tuition centre as I hope to help students facing difficulties in physics and Principles of Accounts.

MORE FLEXIBILITY

"The centre gives me more flexibility to pursue other interests; I hope to pursue a master's degree soon."

Mr Khoo said: "Each class has students from different schools and they learn from one another.

"There are no plans for expansion as my schedule is quite heavy.

"I also don't intend to hire tutors. This is to ensure the quality of lesson delivery at my centre."

"I do my best to help the students with their problems. I don't want them to think that they attend tuition classes just to learn a subject and do well in exams.

"I want them to know that they can learn life lessons too."