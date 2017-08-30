He uses mystery to teach mathematics

Mr Tan is the head of department for maths at Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School.

In his classroom, mathematics concepts are taught through escape rooms, fidget spinners and detective mysteries.

Mr Tan Choon Shing uses unusual methods to engage his pupils in applying the concepts to real-life scenarios.

The 42-year-old, who became head of department (HOD) for maths at Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary two years ago, did not want them to learn by rote.

He held a Maths Week last year that had activities such as an escape room, in which the pupils had about eight minutes to "escape" by solving puzzles.

Mr Tan said: "I have tried the escape room before, and I could identify with the thrill and excitement, so I thought why not scale it down and bring it to the children here?"

He was one of 17 finalists in the President's Award for Teachers across all levels this year.

ENRICH

HOD for student management Chung Li Koon, who also teaches maths, said the teachers had seen how Mr Tanenriched the pupils' learning.

She said: "Choon Shing will usually challenge us to try new things to benefit our pupils."

Mr Tan also developed a detective mystery series for his Primary 6 pupils to solve.

The maths teachers are also encouraged to use diagnostic marking, where pupils who make errors are asked to identify the concepts they did not understand instead of just copying down the right solutions.

The father of two primary school kids, aged nine and 11, also coaches his children the same way.

He said: "I try not to give them too much guidance before they submit their homework, if not it will not be reflective of their true abilities."