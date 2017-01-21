He wins Harley with daughter's help

Mr Khoo Jun Wah has his daughter to thank for his new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The network engineer, 36, signed up for The New Paper Courts Big Walk at the Singapore Zoo and the Night Safari last year because his daughter had seen an advertisement for the event in the papers.

So taken was she by Makaia, a Goodfellow's tree kangaroo, she wrote her parents a letter asking them to take her there.

Mr Khoo went for the walk with his daughter, eight, and his son, seven, as well as his sister and father. His wife was overseas at the time.

"I had never thought of joining till my daughter asked. I just signed up to accompany the kids," he told The New Paper.

Two weeks after the walk, he received messages from his colleagues informing him his name had appeared in TNP.

His name had been drawn from 5,000 entries in the Big Walk lucky draw.

The prize: A brand new Harley-Davidson Street 750 motorcycle worth $17,000.

He contacted TNP and was still shocked even when it was confirmed he had won.

"I was so shocked that I couldn't say much. I have never won a lucky draw in my life. This was out of 5,000 people. Am I really so lucky?" he said.

Mr Khoo collected his prize at the Harley-Davidson showroom yesterday. He has Class 2B and 2A motorcycle licences, but stopped riding 10 years ago after he started a family and got a car.

He does not know what do with the motorcycle yet.

He said: "When I found out I won, the feeling was just awesome. I am grateful my daughter led me to my first big prize."

TNP editor Eugene Wee said: "We are happy to see our readers enjoy events like the Big Walk, where they get to spend time with loved ones."

Harley-Davidson's senior sales manager Willy Low said: "Harley-Davidson of Singapore is happy to work with SPH for community activities where family and friends get together.

"This is what Harley-Davidson is all about. We live, we ride together."