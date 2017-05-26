Head north for amazing deals

Check out Bottega Verde at the mall.

Shoppers who charge at least $100 to their Citi Credit Cards at Waterway Point will receive a $10 rebate.

Punggol's largest shopping mall is celebrating the GSS in a big way.

Waterway Point is a family-friendly mall that attracts adults and children alike.

Civil servant Maurice Koh, 49, and his wife, Madam Lily Siew, 40, are looking forward to shopping there.

Madam Siew, a teacher, said: "I learnt that Waterway Point will have a large number of discounts and special offers during the GSS this year.

"I will jump at the chance to restock my wardrobe and win prizes along the way."

National University of Singapore undergraduate Terence Kwan, 21, and his girlfriend, Miss Maisy San, 20, are also looking for bargains.

Mr Kwan said: "I will definitely spend a lot of time at Waterway Point within the next few months.

"The mall has great eateries and I am going to buy new clothes from Esprit."

He added: "I have heard of Crescendo Hairdressing's reputation, and I think I will go there for a great haircut and styling that will make me look good!

"The GSS will turn the mall into a palace of bargains, great activities and promotions."

Check out the following Waterway Point outlets for great discounts and promotions.

CRESCENDO HAIRDRESSING

Crescendo Hairdressing has a team of stylists from Singapore and Japan.

The hairstyling brand has six outlets in Singapore, including its latest outlet at Waterway Point.

Its work has been featured in top magazines such as Cleo, Female, Scene and Men's Folio.

For the GSS, they will be offering the one-for-one promotion for all hairdressing and hair treatment services.

ESPRIT

Esprit, which can be found in more than 40 countries, is a US-based fashion brand that creates inspiring collections.

The products demonstrate the commitment to make the customer "feel good to look good".

Esprit will have a Summer Preview, with 30 per cent off all clothing items storewide and $50 off for all timepieces. Eyewear will cost $49.95 each.

BOTTEGA VERDE

Bottega Verde began as an herbalist's shop in Italy in 1972.

The leading brand is known for its cosmetics, which are made with quality natural active ingredients.

Bottega Verde, which has more than six million customers, uses more than 300 natural functional ingredients selected from their areas of origin to preserve their effectiveness.

During the GSS, shoppers who buy their Argan products will get a 30 per cent discount on the second item purchased.

New members will each receive a gift when they scan a QR code put up outside the outlet.

LAMPE BERGER PARIS

Since its invention in 1898 by pharmacist Maurice Berger, Lampe Berger Paris has been well known for purifying and fragrancing indoor air.

Lampe Berger invented and patented the catalytic burner.

It was initially used to sanitise air in hospitals and polluted industrial environments.

Today, it is used as an air purifier and a decorative item.

HAN'S

Shoppers will have a range of dishes to choose from at the Han's restaurant chain.

There will be meal options to suit everybody.

Besides the breakfast menus, Han's has All-Day Set Meals, Pasta, local favourites and signature dishes such as Hainanese pork chop and curry chicken.

REBATE

