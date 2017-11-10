Healthy workers for a wealthy nation

Former national bowler Remy Ong, 38, has been busy.

The former world champion and former Singapore head bowling coach, who is represented by Beam Artistes, co-founded a mobile app called CoachEZ.

The app, which was recently launched,is designed to connect coaches with those who want to take up a sport.

Ong told The New Paper that he was "really excited and looking forward to burn some fats and make some friends" in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, his first Big Walk.

He added: "Nothing is more important than health in this world. We live in a fast-paced society where everyone is trying to make ends meet, so we tend to neglect the importance of keeping ourselves fit and healthy.

"I believe that, as a nation, keeping ourselves healthy improves our work efficiency as we become more productive. When all of us are healthy, we can work better and be better able to fulfil our tasks."

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am

WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

REGISTRATION FEE $25