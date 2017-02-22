Heart Foundation files police report on donation scam

The Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) has warned the public not to donate to people claiming to collect donations on its behalf.

Its chief executive officer Vernon Kang said it received a report about a group of "volunteers" collecting donations at Bugis Junction on Sunday.

He said they had SHF's flag day stickers and claimed to represent it to help raise funds for low-income students and ex-convicts.

Mr Kang said SHF has made a police report as it had not commissioned anyone to carry out fund-raising activities there.

The SHF provides a highly subsidised cardiac rehabilitation programme and promotes heart health.

Mr Kang said SHF representatives must carry an ID badge and a copy of the Collectors Certificate of Authority issued by the National Council of Social Service.

Mr Kang said: "We want to reassure the public that SHF does not condone such activities, and all donations to the foundation can only be done via our Direct Debit Donor Programme."

For more details, visit www.myheart.org.sg/article/donors/direct-donor-debit-programme-dddp/faq/6#Q12