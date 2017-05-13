Help ongoing for Sungei Road vendors

With less than two months to go before the flea market in Sungei Road closes, 44 of the 200 vendors have a clearer picture of how they might be moving on after accepting assistance from various government agencies.

Twenty-three of those vendors have submitted applications for lock-up hawker stalls, with 20 of them having been allocated stalls to date, at centres such as Chinatown Market, North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre and Upper Cross Street Market.

Three will be occasionally selling their goods at other flea markets.

Another three are being supported by Workforce Singapore (WSG) in their search for other jobs, while the remaining 15 have been granted ComCare assistance.

This came in an update yesterday on the fate of the vendors from Singapore's last free hawking zone.

The flea market, which is about 80 years old, will be making way for future residential developments and its last day is July 10.

Over four days last month, officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA), Ministry of Social and Family Development, WSG and Central Singapore Community Development Council fanned out in six teams to individually engage vendors on their needs.

In their joint media release, officials said the engagement was followed up with phone calls or home visits, with the vendors being receptive.

Ms Adeline Leong, director of NEA's food and environmental hygiene department, said NEA set aside over 30 hawker stalls specifically for Sungei Road vendors to apply for.

Ms Leong said: "We stand ready to help any Sungei Road Hawking Zone user in getting a hawker stall or a flea market to continue their trade."

The authorities also noted that about 70 vendors had indicated they did not require any assistance.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY