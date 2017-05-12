Help for SMEs going digital with their businesses

Security guards' biggest concern is not dealing with security issues or facility problems like broken windows. Instead, it is churning out reports about these incidents quickly.

That was what Mr Aaron Lee, managing director of IT solutions firm Gabkotech Innovations, found out from security officers he spoke to.

"They, particularly those aged 50 and above, said it was a lot of hassle rushing to the scene, taking and submitting photos, radioing back to the management and then writing a report," Mr Lee told The New Paper. "All of these are expected to be done quickly and they have trouble keeping pace."

That prompted Mr Lee, 40, to develop the IREP Security app that allows officers to report an incident instantaneously to the building management, upload photographs and submit reports.

"Even so, this 'report' consists mostly of checking boxes, instead of officers having to write out a report, which many struggle with," he said.

Mr Lee's app, which took a year to develop in 2010, was among 50 digital solutions from 46 tech companies that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can adopt.

They have been pre-approved by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) as part of the SMEs Go Digital programme, which helps SMEs digitalise their products, services and processes in line with Singapore's digital transformation.

The announcement was made at an industry briefing at the Singapore Institute of Technology yesterday.

Mr Lee said 79 security agencies, involving over 1,000 deployments, now use his app.

One such firm is Pico Guards, whose deputy managing director Pierce Ang told TNP that the app has improved the efficiency of its officers.

"Previously, each incident report would take an officer 30 minutes. With the app, it's just five minutes," he said. "But it's more than just efficiency. It gives our clients assurance that we can report incidents in real-time and all the reports and photographs are stored and accessible from the cloud."

Another firm whose digital solution was pre-approved was Getz Group, which developed the GetzPass F&B platform for companies to automate and control online orders.

"Instead of relying on third-party platforms, ours allows clients to tap onto the digital sphere and have access to all online services while maintaining their brand name," said co-founder Steve Wah.

Its digital platform is used by SeafoodPark, which has seen a 50 per cent savings in operation and cost since March.

Its owner Yong Fu Mun said: "I think it'll get better over time and it has definitely helped my brand gain more exposure by going online."

Getz's other clients include Sakae Sushi, Bali Thai and newly-listed coffee shop operator Kimly.

IMDA's chief executive Tan Kiat How said: "We believe every business needs to be a digital business to remain relevant and thrive in the future economy. These pre-approved solutions... have been tried and tested by pilot SME users."