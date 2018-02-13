Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget statement on Feb 19

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will give Singapore's Budget statement for this year on Feb 19 at 3.30pm in Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and government feedback unit Reach said in a statement yesterday that a live webcast of the Budget speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website. MOF is partnering the Singapore Association for the Deaf to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the speech online.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements in the speech on the MOF Facebook page and Twitter account.

The public may use the hashtag #SGBudget2018 to view Budget-related tweets and postings. The speech will also be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia and 938Now, Channel NewsAsia website, and Mediacorp's Toggle.

The public can also subscribe to the Budget statement mailing list to receive the full statement via e-mail after it has been delivered. They can sign up for the service from now till Feb 15.

There are various feedback channels for the public to submit their views on the Budget measures after the speech has been delivered.

•For more details, e-mail Reach at reach@reach.gov.sg or visit the Reach Budget 2018 microsite.