Her World awards for film-maker, architect

One directed a film about an elephant and won a prestigious Sundance award, while the other heads an architecture firm with more than 1,300 employees.

For their achievements, film-maker Kirsten Tan was yesterday named Her World Young Woman Achiever and architect Angelene Chan Her World Woman of the Year.

They received their awards at a gala dinner at Shangri-La Hotel attended by 400 people, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

Ms Chan, 53, chief executive officer of DP Architects, is the first woman chief executive of one of the top five architecture firms in Singapore.

Buildings she has worked on here include Wisma Atria and Resorts World Sentosa. She won the President's Design Award in 2009 and 2015.

Her World magazine has been giving out its Woman of the Year award since 1991.

Ms Chan said: "Winning this award is a total surprise. I had never expected it... I'm just doing what I really love to do. And if it changes the environment and it touches people's lives, it is a double blessing."

It took Ms Tan, 36, three years to make her debut feature film Pop Aye.

She won a prize for screenwriting at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, US, earlier this year and also picked up an award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY