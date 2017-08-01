Here's how to guard against prepayment losses

With about $8.35 million lost by customers in prepayments to shuttered companies over the past three years, customers must better protect themselves, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).Here are some of its recommendations:

1. NEGOTIATE

Always negotiate to make payment in stages instead of making full payment up front.

For example, when signing a renovation contract, request to only pay 10 per cent of the total sum as a deposit with another 80 per cent to be paid as each stage of the work is completed.

The remaining 10 per cent can then be paid 14 days after satisfactory completion.

For cars, The New Paper spoke to three parallel importers who said they usually ask for about 20 per cent deposit.

2. INSURANCE

Those looking to sign up with spa and wellness establishments should look for those with CaseTrust accreditation.

Their prepayment is protected by the Trust Card Programme, which is set up by smart card system operator ez-link.

The money paid will go into a fund managed by ez-link and will be dispensed to the participating company each time a spa session is redeemed.

Should the operator go bust, ez-link will return the funds not utilised.

3. PAY AS YOU USE

Fitness junkies who visit gyms may choose to pay the fees monthly or with each visit instead of a prepaid package.

4. REFUND POLICY

Review the refund policy to understand the circumstances where you are entitled to a refund.

5. PAYMENT METHODS

If you are paying by credit card, you may apply to the card issuer to recover the prepayments through the chargeback mechanism for undelivered goods or services.