He's in it for the long run

Mr Jakob Bader (right) says volunteering as a running guide has become a part of his life.

Mr Jakob Bader, 55, spent most of his life as a pastry chef back home in Basel, Switzerland.

But the retiree now volunteers in Singapore as a running guide for the visually-, physically- and intellectually-disabled with local sports cooperative, Runninghour.

The cooperative is organising its third mass running event - Runninghour 2017: Run So Others Can - that will take place on May 13 at Bedok Reservoir (see report, far right).

The Swiss national runs with the group thrice a week at the Singapore Sports Hub for over an hour each time.

On top of that, he cycles tandem with two Runninghour members weekly - Delia and Stuart, who are both visually impaired.

They ply 50km of trail roads each time from Haw Par Villa to Mandai and back.

He is also running 10km with Ryan, an intellectually challenged member of Runninghour on April 2 in the 2XU Compression Run 2017.

He maintains a positive attitude despite facing several uncooperative runners who were difficult to handle.

"You can't get upset at them though - if you do, then you know this isn't for you," he said.

Mr Bader had worked with a similar running group in Basel for a decade until he moved to Singapore with his wife in 2014.

He said: "It has become a part of my life, there's no reason for me to stop doing this."