He's psyched up to be an ambassador

He was encouraged by his seniors. Now he just wants to pass that guidance on.

When he started at SIM University (UniSIM) in 2009, Mr Starion Lim and his classmates were worried about the workload for their psychology course.

A senior's advice helped allay their fears.

Mr Lim, now 29, remembered that senior assuring them that the workload was manageable.

He said: "Her advice helped me feel that the impossible was possible."

Mr Lim went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with Honours with a GPA of 4.35 in 2013.

Next week, he returns to school as a UniSIM scholar, taking a three-year part-time Masters of Applied Research in Social Sciences.

He will also return as an ambassador for the school's open house next month.

In 2014, he took time off work to volunteer at the open houses and student orientations.

what UniSIM Open House at SIM University

when Feb 25, 11am to 5pm

sign up Visit unisim.edu.sg/OH

transport There will be free shuttle bus services from Buona Vista MRT Station between 11am and 5pm and Tampines MRT Station between 10.30am and 12.30pm

Ambassadors share their experiences throughout their academic journey and give advice.

Mr Lim told The New Paper: "Just as I had received guidance from my seniors, I would like to pay it forward as an ambassador myself, in hopes of giving some direction to my juniors-to-be."

Mr Lim, who worked in the research industry while he was studying for his bachelor's degree, said the combination of face-to-face seminars and e-learning components in his course were useful.

Lectures available online helped him to catch up when he missed class due to work.

"I was able to plan my time more efficiently. Not only for academia or work, but also for family which is very important to me," he said.