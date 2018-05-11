High Court okays AGC's court contempt move on civil activist

The High Court has approved the Attorney-General's move to press ahead with a court contempt order against civil activist Jolovan Wham for allegedly scandalising the Singapore judiciary.

The Attorney-General's Chambers took issue with material spotted on Mr Wham's Facebook page last month that consisted of a link to an online article and his alleged offensive remarks.

Justice Woo Bih Li on Wednesday gave leave, as sought by AGC's Senior Counsel Francis Ng, to proceed with the application for a committal order for court contempt against Mr Wham.

Mr Wham's lawyer Eugene Thurasingam, who is co-defending him with lawyer Choo Zheng Xi, said yesterday he will be contesting the contempt charge.

Mr Wham is a prominent social worker with the Community Action Network and was also the founding executive director of the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, a local non-government organisation that aims to help low-wage migrant workers.

He spoke in March at the public hearings before the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods.

Mr Wham is alleged to have made a remark considered to have scandalised the court system in a comment on a link he posted on Facebook to an article titled: "Malaysiakini mounts constitutional challenge against Anti-Fake News Act."

The comment was published on April 27 and remained on his Facebook page for three days, court documents say.

Mr Wham has 7,000 followers on the social networking site.

The contempt case against him is among the first to be brought under the new contempt laws that took effect last October under the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act 2016.

It provides for four main types of conduct that amounts to contempt of court.

These comprise scandalising the court, interfering with the administration of justice, disobeying court orders and sub judice contempt.

Any person found to be liable for such an offence may be fined up to $100,000 or jailed for up to three years or be punished with fine and jail.