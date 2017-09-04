Higher-end PCs a hit at Comex

Gaming PCs were one of the main draws at the Comex 2017 technology fair driven by a growing interest in professional gaming and a demand for high-performance computers.

Custom gaming PC maker Dreamcore took up booths for the first time at the event, while other brands such as MSI launched new models to reel in customers.

Exhibitors The Straits Times spoke to were bullish about sales at the four-day event, which was held at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre and ended yesterday. About 600,000 visitors attended the show, which was organised by Exhibits Inc, a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary.

MSI marketing manager Green Lin said he expects 20 per cent more sales for this year's Comex as compared with last year.

"Consumers here are more demanding - they want more higher-end products. There are also some who are multimedia professionals and need gaming PCs for non-gaming purposes," he said.

Visitors such as Eo Sze Meng, 17, were among those who snapped up a gaming PC.

The mechanical engineering student from ITE College Central said he spent about $3,000 on an Aftershock S-series laptop.

Master's student Ivan Ho, 26, bought an Aftershock Prime-15 ultra-portable gaming laptop.

"I am hoping this laptop, while portable, will deliver a high-quality gaming experience, similar to my PlayStation 4," he said.