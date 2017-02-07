Higher standards for town councils

Town councils will be required to adhere to higher standards of transparency and governance under changes proposed to give the Government greater oversight in the governing of the councils.

Under the proposed changes to the Town Councils Act, the councils will have to submit audited financial reports within six months of the end of the financial year, and keep a registry of conflict of interest disclosures from its staff, among other things.

Town councils that fail to do so can be fined. The changes were tabled in Parliament yesterday by Senior Minister of State for National Development Desmond Lee.