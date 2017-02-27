Highlights from PM Lee's dialogue

ON THE OUTLOOK FOR SINGAPORE

It is a challenging time for a country like Singapore, trying to find an economic strategy that will work for an economy, for a nation, not just for companies in it, but for the population and for citizens.

We are doing our own think exercise. We produced a report by the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE), which came out a couple of weeks ago.

We had the Budget this week, which set out some of the strategies to realise the ideas we have. None of them are rocket science. The key is whether or not you can make it happen.

And to make it happen faster than others, execute and bring everybody on board and see that this is the right strategy, which will work and benefit everybody.

(Technology) is in fact one of our areas of focus.

In terms of physical growth, numbers, space, we reach constraints. But in terms of ideas, productivity and breakthroughs, the constraint is only what the human mind can come up with, what people can organise and deliver.

ON WHAT KEEPS HIM AWAKE AT NIGHT

Some of the things that keep you up at night, you cannot do anything about. We spent a lot of time worrying about the US presidential election. There are other things that can go bump in the night because we are in uncharted waters.

There is a major change of direction in the US. Other powers will react, and how does that interaction work out?

If it is a rebalancing, that is manageable. If it is destabilisation, you do not know what the consequences are. That is one big global uncertainty.

Within the region, we also watch very carefully the trends and our neighbouring countries. Whether they are focused on regional cooperation and integration, or whether their focus is on economic nationalism - like the mood in the US and the developed countries...

We also have to watch our own domestic population trends, our demographic trends. That worries us a great deal, and again, it is something with no easy solution. Our birth rate is too low...

ON WHAT HE DOES ON THE INTERNET

I have on my desktop the news websites open: BBC, New York Times, The Straits Times, Channel News Asia. They are there all the time. Because of that, I do not watch the television news anymore...

I have Facebook open and Instagram, because I have accounts.

I track what is happening to my posts, what people are saying, and whether we have to respond to it or not. It is quite useful, because without those, I would not reach out to significant segments of the population, here and overseas...

I look at a page called Astronomy Picture of the Day. Every day there is a picture, a nebula, a supernova, the sun, rings of Saturn, something like that.

I sometimes look at blogs by mathematicians to track what they are doing...

I look at photography websites because I take pictures. You pick up ideas looking at what people do, how they take the pictures. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY