Highlights of SUTD Capstone project

OMNI-

A smart motorcycle helmet that uses augmented reality to increase situational awareness. It has a rear view camera connected to a heads-up display that allows the user to look behind without turning his head. It also has a GPS navigation system and in-built speakers.

AUTONOMOUS MARINE DEBRIS COLLECTOR (AMDC)

An autonomous marine vehicle that is capable of detecting and collecting debris with obstacle avoidance capabilities within shipyard environment. The floating vehicle will open its gates when it detects debris and close them after collecting it.

RESTORING HERITAGE AT 28 MAXWELL ROAD

This installation brings the heritage of the former Traffic Police Headquarters back to life, through an interactive showpiece that highlights the relationship between 28 Maxwell Road and its former tenants.- ELAINE LEE