Highway marking draws attention, and laughs

The road marking read "Nicoll U'pass", to indicate a new underpass linking the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Nicoll Highway.

The small apostrophe led some motorists to read it as "up ass" instead, and a photo of the marking posted on the Facebook page of website The Monitor SG on Friday received more than 400 shares, drawing laughter from netizens.

When The Straits Times visited the site yesterday, the marking had been painted over to read "Nicoll H'way" instead.

