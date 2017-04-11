Singapore

Highway marking draws attention, and laughs

Highway marking draws attention, and laughs
PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/THE MONITOR SG, THE STRAITS TIMES
Highway marking draws attention, and laughs
PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/THE MONITOR SG, THE STRAITS TIMES
Apr 11, 2017 06:00 am

The road marking read "Nicoll U'pass", to indicate a new underpass linking the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Nicoll Highway.

The small apostrophe led some motorists to read it as "up ass" instead, and a photo of the marking posted on the Facebook page of website The Monitor SG on Friday received more than 400 shares, drawing laughter from netizens.

When The Straits Times visited the site yesterday, the marking had been painted over to read "Nicoll H'way" instead.

FOR MORE, READ  THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY

Hodaka marketing manager Kevin Liew with rider Nur Liyana Mohamed Sazali who had moved the barricades in the heavy rain.
Singapore

Female biker praised for pushing away barriers in downpour

NETIZENKALLANG-PAYA LEBAR EXPRESSWAY (KPE)facebook