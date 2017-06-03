Hijab image vandalised at site of MRT station

A police report was made after the word "terrorist" appeared on an illustration of a Muslim woman wearing a hijab, which was part of the artwork decorating a hoarding at the site of the upcoming Marine Parade MRT station.

Mr Haikal Latiff, 26, told The New Paper that he was on the pedestrian walkway beside Parc Seabreeze condominium in Joo Chiat Road at 10pm on Thursday when he noticed the word.

The undergraduate, who had tweeted a photo of it, said: "My girlfriend and I took it personally because as Muslims, we felt that this was uncalled for."

When contacted, the Land Transport Authority said the contractor had made a police report yesterday afternoon.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

TNP understands that the word was written on a piece of paper with an adhesive back and stuck on the hijab.

The Marine Parade station is part of the Thomson-East Coast Line and is expected to be ready in 2023.

I'm quite disgusted by it. This is definitely not art. Polish graphic designer Joanna Niemiro on the vandalism

Passers-by TNP spoke to yesterday did not notice it until it was pointed out.

Secondary student April Panton, 15, said: "I have a lot of Muslim friends and I do not think they deserve to be treated like this."

Tourist Joanna Niemiro, 27, who arrived here on Thursday, was shocked as she had heard that Singapore is a multiracial country.

The Polish graphic designer said: "I am quite disgusted by it. This is definitely not art. Anyone can be a terrorist, and it should not be associated with any religion."