Hiring tips for companies

Five tips from HireRight Asia Pacific managing director Camilla De Villiers:

1. BE KNOWN AS A GREAT EMPLOYER

While focusing on the company's bottom line is important, it is also crucial to realise the value of building the corporate brand and promoting the company's culture.

It can be as simple as embracing transparency in the workplace by having an open-door policy for employees or promoting flexible work hours and work-from-home options.

2. MOBILE OPTIMISATION

The talent acquisition process should be mobile-friendly. This applies for the company website that candidates browse through for more information, the application process and the background screening.

3. TAP ON WORD-OF-MOUTH RECOMMENDATIONS

Do not just tell others that you are good - have others do the job for you. It is more credible and more cost-effective as well.

Also, a great candidate experience can have a positive effect on your reputation if he walks away with a good impression, regardless of whether they got the job.

4. SIMPLIFY CANDIDATE APPLICATION PROCESS

Make everyone's lives easier by streamlining your hiring process - your potential hires, not to mention your HR department, will definitely thank you for this.

5. KNOW WHO YOU'RE HIRING

Do not go in blind when looking to hire potential employees. It is always a good idea to screen your candidates, especially when they are applying for roles of a more sensitive nature.