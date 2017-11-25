Hit-and-run Maserati driver probed for other offences

Lee Cheng Yan hiding his face as he arrives in a police car at the State Courts yesterday. TNP PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

A Maserati driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident where a traffic police officer was dragged for about 100m is now under investigation for offences including online gambling and unlicensed money lending.

Lee Cheng Yan, 33, was also served an additional charge yesterday of driving while under disqualification.

He was first charged on Nov 18 with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

He had been banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months - from July 4 this year to April 3 - when his car allegedly hit Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar on Bedok Reservoir Road around 9.20pm on Nov 17.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said the authorities found out about Lee's online gambling activities only on Thursday.

He told District Judge Tan Jen Tse that Lee may face additional charges and forensic work needs to be done to analyse devices such as computers and mobile phones.

DPP Quek applied for him to be remanded for another week.

"If (Lee) is released, he may alter or destroy the evidence. He knows what he has done and he knows investigations have begun," said DPP Quek.

He also said there is a risk that Lee might approach potential witnesses who are his friends.

Lee's lawyer Tania Chin objected to the prosecution's application, saying "there is no real reason" for Lee to be remanded.

But Judge Tan granted the application and Lee is remanded at Bedok Police Division. He will be back in court on Dec 1.

The police said last week that Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, 26, stopped Lee's vehicle while conducting enforcement checks on the night of Nov 17.

As he approached the car, Lee allegedly reversed it and accelerated forward, hitting him.

The officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and dragged for about 100m before falling onto the road. He suffered serious injuries, according to court documents, and was taken to Changi General Hospital. He has since been discharged and is reportedly "recovering well".

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, Lee can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.