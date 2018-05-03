HK man fails to stop RWS from claiming $8m in unpaid debt

A Hong Kong businessman who blew $15 million at the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino failed to stop RWS from recovering $8.38 million in unpaid debt.

The High Court rejected Mr Sze Siu Hung's claims that RWS did not do enough to locate his address abroad and that he had paid the monies to an RWS employee, who had ran off with the sum.

"Something does not add up, and that is the credibility of (Mr Sze)'s story," said Justice Choo Han Teck in judgment grounds on Monday.

Fujian-born Mr Sze, 52, who used the $15 million in November 2011 at the casino, had made part payments totalling $5.57 million up to March 2015. Some $1.05 million in rebates was set off against the sum owed, which left $8.38 million to be paid.

RWS sent letters of demand to four addresses in Hong Kong and Fujian, but in November 2016, Mr Sze's lawyers denied the claims.

RWS then sued Mr Sze in the Singapore High Court.

It obtained a default judgment in March last year, after Mr Sze failed to appear in court, following six failed bids to serve notice on him at three Hong Kong addresses and advertisement notices placed in newspapers.

Mr Sze emerged in August last year as RWS sought to register the judgment in a Hong Kong court. He asked the Hong Kong court to set aside the order and also asked for the judgment to be set aside in the Singapore court.

A High Court assistant registrar rejected the application, following which Mr Sze appealed, claiming he repaid his debt to an RWS employee named as a Ms Gao, who allegedly admitted to misappropriating the monies.

He also sought to show fresh evidence that the $15 million had been transferred to various intermediaries.

Mr Shankar countered these repayment claims were not raised in Hong Kong.

The judge agreed and rejected his appeal.