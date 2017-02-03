Home appliance repair programme launched

Home & Decor magazine and The Warranty Group, a premier provider of warranty solutions, have partnered to come up with Singapore's first appliance repair and maintenance programme.

Called LoveHome, it offers coverage for the refrigerator, washing machine, water heater, air conditioners and entire unit of the oven, hob and hood for an annual fee.

Mr Lee Shyong, Singapore head of sales for The Warranty Group, said it can be challenging for homeowners to find someone to handle home appliances repairs.

He said: "There is always a need for reliable technicians and repairers, especially for appliances that are already out of warranty. LoveHome is a programme that protects you from unexpected breakdowns and unbudgeted repairs.

"In cases where it is more cost efficient to replace an appliance, LoveHome will arrange for the replacement based on the available service limit amount."

For example, if your oven breaks down, you can call the LoveHome hotline at 1800-568-4663. They will then send an authorised service technician to repair or replace the faulty appliance.

You can now sign up for LoveHome for a promotional rate of $399 annually.

Under the programme, each appliance can be repaired at a cost of up to $1,500 within a 12-month period. Each approved repair cost will be deducted from the available service limit amount regardless of age, brand or model.

If service limit balance is $200 or less, LoveHome will inform you prior to the repair as you might be asked to top up the balance.

Once a service amount has been fully utilised for a particular appliance, you cannot make additional repairs or claims on that appliance.

Upon subscription, LoveHome will conduct a durability assessment of the appliances to ensure that they are in good condition before the programme is activated.

Mr Young Lim, editor of Home & Decor, said the service will bring their readers a step closer to attaining a stylish and comfortable home.

"Home & Decor is always on the look out for opportunities to enhance the experience of our audience by offering relevant services that complement their lifestyle needs," he said.

To find out more, visit www.homeanddecor.com.sg/lovehome.