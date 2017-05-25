Home-grown medical providers

SINGAPORE O&G

The women's health and wellness company, which offers services such as obstetrics, gynaecology and dermatology, was listed on the Catalist in 2015. It will branch into paediatric services in July.

It has six O&G specialists, three women cancer specialists and one skin specialist, operating 11 clinics in seven locations.

Singapore O&G has a current market capitalisation of more than $337 million. In the year-to-date, the stock has risen 20.9 per cent.

SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP

The specialist healthcare provider with 29 clinics in Singapore became publicly listed in 2009. It plans to grow into seven key specialities, including oncology, ophthalmology (eye), obstetrics and gynaecology, sports medicine, dental and health screening.

Last month, it announced its foray into paediatrics, acquiring the Children's Clinic in Toa Payoh and the Kids Clinic in Bishan for $25.3 million.

Singapore Medical Group has a current market capitalisation of more than $251 million. In the year-to-date, the stock has risen 34.5 per cent.

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS

The company, which listed on the Catalist last year, runs a chain of clinics offering endoscopic procedures such as gastroscopies, colonoscopies and colorectal surgery in the heartlands, with clinics in Bukit Batok, Hougang, Tampines and Farrer Park.

Founded by successful colorectal surgeon Heah Sieu Min, it plans to expand its local presence, and completed its acquisition of Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery for $2.2 million in February.

HC Surgical has a current market capitalisation of more than $85 million. In the year-to-date, the stock has declined 1.2 per cent. - LINETTE HENG