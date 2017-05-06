Home is where the heartland is

He has lived in four different neighbourhoods, but home for Mr Terrence Tay will always be Toa Payoh.

So when the time came for him to move, the 49-year-old was clear he wants to remain in Toa Payoh.

Last year, he bought a two-bedroom unit at Gem Residences, a two-block condo project located in Toa Payoh Lorong 4 and 6.

The 578-unit development is the first condo in Toa Payoh in seven years.

Explaining his love for Toa Payoh, Mr Tay, a car salesman who currently lives in a four-room flat in Toa Payoh Lorong 7, said: "It is an area unlike any other, because it has so many conveniences and is well connected, be it by public transport or the different roads.

"I also like how it is a friendly and peaceful area."

The Gem Residences was launched in May last year.

More than half of the development was sold within a few days of its launch, said developers Gamuda, Evia Real Estate and Maxdin.

Toa Payoh’s Gem Residences is a 99-year leasehold condo expected to be completed in late 2020. PHOTO: GEM HOMES

Gem Residences boasts numerous facilities, including an electric car charging point, a gym, tennis courts, swimming pools, a pool-side patio and clinic.

There is also 24-hour security, car rental service and on-demand concierge service.

Mr Vincent Ong, managing partner of Evia, said a big pull factor of Gem Residences is its location.

He said: "There is something about this neighbourhood that makes people want to live here. Those who have lived here know how good it is, and those who have moved away will want to come back."

TRADITION

Toa Payoh, or "big swamp" in Hokkien, is also steeped in tradition, with iconic structures such as the dragon playground in Lorong 6 and the Y-shaped Block 53 in Lorong 5.

Last month, the Housing Board announced that the area is getting a facelift, with the development of new recreational spaces that will preserve the charm and rich heritage of the mature town.

Among the plans are the upgrading of the trademark town centre and the building of several new parks.

Mr Tay is looking forward to moving in to Gem Residences.

"I know this area well, and I can see why people who have previously lived here want to come back," he said.