Honoured to be back on campus

He started playing instruments like the guitar and keyboards at 13, when his mother bought them for him.

Mr Mohd Shahfiq's love for music led to him winning Suria's reality singing competition, Anugerah, this year.

Now 20, Mr Shahfiq, who graduated from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) last year with a Nitec in Aerospace Machining Technology, will be singing three songs as a guest performer in his alma mater's musical this weekend, Letters To ITE.

Mr Shahfiq recalled how committed his ITE seniors were to music in his CCA - show choir.

He said: "We did many shows together and they showed me that hard work will always pay off." - SMITA TIWARY