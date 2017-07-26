Hospital bus crashes into Braddell Road bus stop

The minibus involved in the accident was seen parked on the pavement against the flow of traffic. The notice boards of the bus stop had been smashed, and a vehicle door was lying against a fence.

The minibus was carrying 26 persons including the driver, staff members from Mount Alvernia Hospital, and members of the public.

An accident involving a minibus occurred along Braddell Road on Wednesday afternoon (July 26), at a bus stop outside Raffles Institution.

At the time of the accident, the minibus was carrying 26 persons including the driver, staff members from Mount Alvernia Hospital, and members of the public, said a Mount Alvernia spokesperson.

She confirmed that the bus could carry a maximum of 24 passengers.

Both the driver and the bus are outsourced from transport operator SMRT. No one was at the bus stop at the time of the accident.

When The New Paper visited the accident site at about 1.20pm, it found that the bus was parked on the pavement against the flow of traffic.

The notice boards of the bus-stop had been smashed, and the driver's door was lying against a fence. Two of the five bollards at the bus stop had been dislodged, and were lying on their side.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), it was alerted to the accident at 12.10pm. It deployed two fire engines, four ambulances and two support vehicles.

SCDF conveyed a total of 13 casualties to three hospitals.

Nine were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, two to Raffles Hospital, and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The other 13 were treated at Mount Alvernia's outpatient clinic.