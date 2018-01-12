House at centre of dispute in Yang Yin saga likely to be torn down

The house at the centre of a bitter, high-profile dispute between a former China tour guide and a rich Singaporean widow is likely to be torn down.

The land on which it sits will be put on sale next month.

About the size of half a football field, the land can be redeveloped into as many as 11 landed homes - two bungalows, two semi-detached and seven terraced houses, according to a potential redevelopment plan seen by The Straits Times.

The property in Gerald Crescent belongs to Madam Chung Khin Chun, 90. The upcoming sale was confirmed by her niece, Madam Hedy Mok.

Madam Chung was embroiled in a bitter dispute with former China tour guide Yang Yin, 43, over her assets, including the land.

After acting as Madam Chung's tour guide when she visited China in 2008, Yang moved into her bungalow a year later, brought his family here and got the widow to make a will where he stood to inherit everything. The will has since been thrown out by the courts. - TOH YONG CHUAN